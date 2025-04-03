Skip to Content
Frànçois And The Atlas Mountains – “Le Fil” (Feat. Cassandra Jenkins)

8:21 PM EDT on April 2, 2025

In January, Frànçois And The Atlas Mountains released their new album Âge Fleuve. Today, the French-British pop band is back with a new version of the track "Le Fil" that features Cassandra Jenkins singing in French.

"We wrote the new lyrics while I was on tour across Europe & explored ideas around what connects us with the people we love when we’re far apart," Jenkins explains. "It was such a thrill to feed off of each others ideas and stitch together lyrics across languages — putting a feeling into words is inherently a translation, and working with French and English gave us that much more to draw from and play with."

Jenkins released her latest LP My Light, My Destroyer last year, and it was our Album Of The Week. Earlier this year, she guested on Shura's I Got Too Sad For My Friends single “Richardson.” Hear "Le Fil" below.

