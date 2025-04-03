Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Junk Drawer Announce New Album Days Of Heaven: Hear “Nids Niteca”

10:49 AM EDT on April 3, 2025

In 2020, Junk Drawer released their debut album Ready For The House. The Belfast quartet followed it with an EP titled The Dust Has Come To Stay in 2022, and now they're announcing their sophomore effort Days Of Heaven.

The restless lead single "Nids Niteca" is out today. Here's what the group said about it:

There was this empty shopfront we constantly drove past that said “NIDS NITECA" in bold red on the way back from practice in the centre of Belfast. We realized it was this whole topic of conversation from everyone who passed it in town, and no one seemed to ever remember it being open. It began as a sort of rumination on that, a tribute to this little in-joke that exists to a specific type of Belfast person, but really is about the meaning and decay of these structures and the sort of associations that get drawn to them, and how it all exists as much mentally in this hilarious fucking mess of a localized consciousness, that will be forgotten in time.

Days Of Heaven was recorded over the course of seven days with producer Chris Ryan in Ireland's rural Wicklow, and it takes influence from Gram Parsons, the Byrds, and Grateful Dead. Hear "Nids Niteca" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Pell Mell"
02 "Brown Sunshine"
03 "Nids Niteca"
04 "The Prisoner"
05 "Jamie"
06 "Where Goes The Time"
07 "Loughgall Circus"
08 "Black Ball '85"
09 "Optigan 2"
10 "Ghosts Of Leisure"

Days Of Heaven is out 6/6 via Pizza Pizza.

Laura MacLennan

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Giallo Announce Debut Album Tenebrarum: Hear “Sleepwalking” & “Teeth Of Glass”

January 20, 2026
New Music

Adult DVD – “Real Tree Lee”

January 20, 2026
New Music

Courtney Barnett Announces New Album Creature Of Habit: Hear “Site Unseen” (Feat. Waxahatchee)

January 20, 2026
New Music

Bill Callahan – “Stepping Out For Air”

January 20, 2026
New Music

Snail Mail Announces New Album Ricochet: Hear “Dead End”

January 20, 2026
New Music

Cardinals – “I Like You”

January 20, 2026