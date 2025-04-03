Junk Drawer Announce New Album Days Of Heaven: Hear “Nids Niteca”

In 2020, Junk Drawer released their debut album Ready For The House. The Belfast quartet followed it with an EP titled The Dust Has Come To Stay in 2022, and now they're announcing their sophomore effort Days Of Heaven.

The restless lead single "Nids Niteca" is out today. Here's what the group said about it:

There was this empty shopfront we constantly drove past that said “NIDS NITECA" in bold red on the way back from practice in the centre of Belfast. We realized it was this whole topic of conversation from everyone who passed it in town, and no one seemed to ever remember it being open. It began as a sort of rumination on that, a tribute to this little in-joke that exists to a specific type of Belfast person, but really is about the meaning and decay of these structures and the sort of associations that get drawn to them, and how it all exists as much mentally in this hilarious fucking mess of a localized consciousness, that will be forgotten in time.

Days Of Heaven was recorded over the course of seven days with producer Chris Ryan in Ireland's rural Wicklow, and it takes influence from Gram Parsons, the Byrds, and Grateful Dead. Hear "Nids Niteca" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Pell Mell"

02 "Brown Sunshine"

03 "Nids Niteca"

04 "The Prisoner"

05 "Jamie"

06 "Where Goes The Time"

07 "Loughgall Circus"

08 "Black Ball '85"

09 "Optigan 2"

10 "Ghosts Of Leisure"

Days Of Heaven is out 6/6 via Pizza Pizza.