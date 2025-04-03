Justin Vernon Talks SABLE, fABLE On Fallon, Wet Leg Perform

Bon Iver and Wet Leg each have new albums coming out in the next couple of months. Both artists stopped by Fallon last night to promote their respective releases. Justin Vernon sat down for an interview about his SABLE, fABLE, while musical guest Wet Leg performed their new single "catch these fists."

After discussing some A-list celebrity issues like posing for jumbotrons and working with Taylor Swift, Fallon asked Vernon about the title to the new Bon Iver album: "[Sable] is the darkest black on Earth... and it rhymes with 'fable.' I think it was a look back at this kind of man-in-a-cabin narrative I've been absorbing over these years, accepting it in a way. But the rest of the record is sort of me doing whatever I needed to do to be happy, for once."

Then Wet Leg performed "catch these fists," the lead single to their new album moisturizer that drops in July. Watch both Fallon segments below.

Vernon also recently shared some lyrics and an acapella version of his upcoming Dijon-featuring song "Day One" via The New Yorker. Check that out below.