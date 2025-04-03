Bruce Springsteen Announces Massive Tracks II: The Lost Albums Box Set, Featuring Seven Unreleased LPs

In 1998, Bruce Springsteen released Tracks, a much-loved four-CD box set of music from across his full career, much of which was previously unreleased. People loved that set, and it went platinum. There's more where that came from -- a lot more, it turns out. Today, Springsteen announces plans for Tracks II: The Lost Albums, a new box set containing seven albums' worth of music that, up until now, has gone unheard.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums includes 83 Bruce Springsteen songs, covering years from 1983 to 2018. Much of it seems to be drawn from the '90s, a decade when Springsteen was less publicly prolific. But the first of the albums included in Tracks II is of particular interest: LA Garage Sessions ’83, a lo-fi recording that covers the transition from Nebraska to Born In The USA. Other highlights include Faithless, the soundtrack for a movie that never got made, and Somewhere North Of Nashville, a country experiment with pedal steel, as well as the orchestral noir exercise Twilight Hours. Springsteen will also release the 20-track survey compilation Lost And Found: Selections From The Lost Albums.

In his trailer for the box set, Springsteen says, "The Lost Albums were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released. I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now... The ability to record at home whenever I wanted allowed me to go into a wide variety of different musical directions." Lead single "Rain In The River" is a muscular arena-rock workout that Springsteen recorded with the E Street Band. It comes from Perfect World, the last of the albums included in the set, which means it presumably comes from 2018. Below, check out "Rain In The River," Springsteen's trailer for the box set, and the full Tracks II: The Lost Albums tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

LA Garage Sessions ’83:

01 "Follow That Dream"

02 "Don’t Back Down On Our Love"

03 "Little Girl Like You"

04 "Johnny Bye Bye"

05 "Sugarland"

06 "Seven Tears"

07 "Fugitive’s Dream"

08 "Black Mountain Ballad"

09 "Jim Deer"

10 "County Fair"

11 "My Hometown"

12 "One Love"

13 "Don’t Back Down"

14 "Richfield Whistle"

15 "The Klansman"

16 "Unsatisfied Heart"

17 "Shut Out The Light"

18 "Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)"

Streets Of Philadelphia Sessions"

01 "Blind Spot"

02 "Maybe I Don’t Know You"

03 "Something In The Well"

04 "Waiting On The End Of The World"

05 "The Little Things"

06 "We Fell Down"

07 "One Beautiful Morning"

08 "Between Heaven And Earth"

09 "Secret Garden"

10 "The Farewell Party"

Faithless:

01 "The Desert (Instrumental)"

02 "Where You Goin’, Where You From"

03 "Faithless"

04 "All God’s Children"

05 "A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)"

06 "God Sent You"

07 "Goin’ To California"

08 "The Western Sea (Instrumental)"

09 "My Master’s Hand"

10 "Let Me Ride"

11 "My Master’s Hand (Theme)"

Somewhere North Of Nashville"

01 "Repo Man"

02 "Tiger Rose"

03 "Poor Side Of Town"

04 "Delivery Man"

05 "Under A Big Sky"

06 "Detail Man"

07 "Silver Mountain"

08 "Janey Don’t You Lose Heart"

09 "You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone"

10 "Stand On It"

11 "Blue Highway"

12 "Somewhere North Of Nashville"

Inyo:

01 "Inyo"

02 "Indian Town"

03 "Adelita"

04 "The Aztec Dance"

05 "The Lost Charro"

06 "Our Lady Of Monroe"

07 "El Jardinero (Upon The Death Of Ramona)"

08 "One False Move"

09 "Ciudad Juarez"

10 "When I Build My Beautiful House"

Twilight Hours:

01 "Sunday Love"

02 "Late In The Evening"

03 "Two Of Us"

04 "Lonely Town"

05 "September Kisses"

06 "Twilight Hours"

07 "I’ll Stand By You"

08 "High Sierra"

09 "Sunliner"

10 "Another You"

11 "Dinner At Eight"

12 "Follow The Sun"

Perfect World:

01 "I’m Not Sleeping"

02 "Idiot’s Delight"

03 "Another Thin Line"

04 "The Great Depression"

05 "Blind Man"

06 "Rain In The River"

07 "If I Could Only Be Your Lover"

08 "Cutting Knife"

09 "You Lifted Me Up"

10 "Perfect World"

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is out 6/27 on Sony Music. Springsteen also appears on the Waterboys' new album Life, Death And Dennis Hopper, which is out tomorrow.