Prosecutors Are Trying To Revoke Young Thug’s Probation Over A Deleted Tweet

Last October, Young Thug finally walked free. The Atlanta rap star was arrested, along with a large group of his associates, in a 2022 RICO case. Prosecutors claimed that YSL, Thug's rap crew and label, was really a criminal street gang. Thug was charged with with gun, drug, and gang-related crimes, and his trial eventually became the longest in Georgia history. Finally, Thug accepted a blind guilty plea, which came with a 15-year probation period that included tons of draconian terms. Now, prosecutors are filing to revoke Thug's probation because of something that Thug tweeted and deleted.

The New York Times reports that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Williams filed a motion to revoke Young Thug's probation on Wednesday, citing a deleted tweet about Fulton County investigator Marissa Viverito. Thug apparently posted a photo of Viverito, who served as a witness in his trial, and called her the "Biggest liar in the DA office." Thug also reposted a fan account showing Viverito's photo with the caption "all my homies hate Viverito" before deleting both posts. The DA's office claims that the posts led to "thousands of comments and retweets, many of which included direct threats to Investigator Viverito and her family" and that they were "part of a calculated campaign of intimidation, harassment, and misinformation designed to undermine the legal process."

Last night, Thug responded to the motion on Twitter, posting, "I don’t make treats to people I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love."

I don’t make treats to people I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 3, 2025

In a statement, Thug's lawyer Brian Steel says, "This motion is baseless. While intimidation and threats of violence are never appropriate, Jeffery Williams has done nothing wrong. We look forward to seeking a dismissal of this petition."

Since his release from prison, Young Thug has released no music of his own, though he's appeared on recent albums from Lil Baby and Playboi Carti. He's due to return to the stage at Chicago's Summer Smash festival in June. If his probation is revoked, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

UPDATE: Young Thug is in the clear. On Thursday the Court declined to revoke his probation, but advised him to "exercise restraint regarding certain topics."