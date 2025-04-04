Jane Remover Surprise Releases New Album Revengeseekerz

Jane Remover's anticipated new album Revengeseekerz has been "coming very soon" since she announced the follow-up to 2023's Census Designated with lead single "JRJRJR" at the beginning of the year. She also dropped another single "Dancing With Your Eyes Closed" in February, along with a completely different album for a completely different project, Venturing. An official release date was never given for Revengeseekerz, but (surprise!) it's today.

The album was written, performed, recorded, mixed, and mastered by JR in Chicago this winter. It also features Detroit rapper Danny Brown on "Psychoboost" — a match made in clamorous heaven.

Whether she's sing-rapping about a new kind of whirlwind love or the strange circumstances of her growing fame, Jane Remover makes the hellish landscape of digicore, hyperpop, hardcore, and hip-hop deliriously fun and equally insightful. "The radio I sleep to glitches, my dreams give me nausea/ Stumbling at the show, fans walking in on me vomiting," goes one line on "Fadeoutz." Later, she evokes Miley Cyrus and her 2013 breakout hit with the lyrics: "I feel love just like a pop star 'til it turns into a problem for me and all my friends/ We can't stop, we won't stop." Jane Remover continues her hot streak of artful overstimulation.

The album also arrives with a video for "angels in camo" directed by Jane and Noah Sellers. Watch the video and listen to the album below.

Revengeseekerz is out today via Deadair.