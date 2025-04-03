Skip to Content
Watch The National’s Matt Berninger Debut New Solo Album Get Sunk In Leeds

7:46 PM EDT on April 3, 2025

Last month, the National's Matt Berninger announced his sophomore album Get Sunk. On Wednesday (Apr. 2), he kicked off his first-ever solo tour in Leeds and gave live debuts to nine out of the ten Get Sunk tracks.

At the Brudenell Social Club, Berninger began the set with the Get Sunk opener "Inland Ocean" and finished with the record's closer "Times Of Difficulty." The only song he didn't perform from the LP was “Nowhere Special.” The only single he's released so far is “Bonnet Of Pins.” Below, watch footage from Wednesday and tonight at the same venue and see Wednesday's setlist per setlist.fm.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=TLSYB1wSOgY
https://youtube.com/watch?v=TbmK-gkBTDM
https://youtube.com/watch?v=3XSB20PyxPc
https://youtube.com/watch?v=EaopFAzIbG4
https://youtube.com/watch?v=3XSB20PyxPc
https://youtube.com/watch?v=2-hz3EVUXEs
https://youtube.com/watch?v=WmsDsYqcbtw
https://youtube.com/watch?v=2-hz3EVUXEs

SETLIST:
01 "Inland Ocean" (Live debut)
02 "No Love" (Live debut)
03 "Distant Axis"
04 "Bonnet Of Pins" (Live debut)
05 "Breaking Into Acting" (Live debut)
06 "Frozen Oranges" (Live debut)
07 "Serpentine Prison"
08 "Silver Springs"
09 "Let It Be" (Live debut)
10 "Junk" (Live debut)
11 "All For Nothing" (Live debut)
12 "One More Second" (Live debut)
13 "Silver Jeep" (Live debut)
14 "Little By Little" (Live debut)
15 "Gospel"
16 "Times Of Difficulty" (Live debut)

Get Sunk is out 5/30 via Book/Concord.

Read More:

