Watch The National’s Matt Berninger Debut New Solo Album Get Sunk In Leeds

Last month, the National's Matt Berninger announced his sophomore album Get Sunk. On Wednesday (Apr. 2), he kicked off his first-ever solo tour in Leeds and gave live debuts to nine out of the ten Get Sunk tracks.

At the Brudenell Social Club, Berninger began the set with the Get Sunk opener "Inland Ocean" and finished with the record's closer "Times Of Difficulty." The only song he didn't perform from the LP was “Nowhere Special.” The only single he's released so far is “Bonnet Of Pins.” Below, watch footage from Wednesday and tonight at the same venue and see Wednesday's setlist per setlist.fm.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=TLSYB1wSOgY

https://youtube.com/watch?v=TbmK-gkBTDM

https://youtube.com/watch?v=3XSB20PyxPc

https://youtube.com/watch?v=EaopFAzIbG4

https://youtube.com/watch?v=2-hz3EVUXEs

https://youtube.com/watch?v=WmsDsYqcbtw

SETLIST:

01 "Inland Ocean" (Live debut)

02 "No Love" (Live debut)

03 "Distant Axis"

04 "Bonnet Of Pins" (Live debut)

05 "Breaking Into Acting" (Live debut)

06 "Frozen Oranges" (Live debut)

07 "Serpentine Prison"

08 "Silver Springs"

09 "Let It Be" (Live debut)

10 "Junk" (Live debut)

11 "All For Nothing" (Live debut)

12 "One More Second" (Live debut)

13 "Silver Jeep" (Live debut)

14 "Little By Little" (Live debut)

15 "Gospel"

16 "Times Of Difficulty" (Live debut)

Get Sunk is out 5/30 via Book/Concord.