HAIM – “Everybody’s Trying To Figure Me Out”

Haim have been teasing the follow-up to their 2021 Grammy-nominated album Women In Music Pt. III. The trio shared the song “Relationships” last month, and now they're back with "Everybody’s Trying To Figure Me Out."

On Instagram, Danielle Haim wrote:

This next song we will be releasing is my favorite song we’ve written in the last couple years :) writing it has gotten me through some hard times, and we felt this might be of some use to get our vibes right for this summer! I started writing this after a panic attack I had the night I got home from tour. I was very confused because I was SO SO SO happy about our incredible tour, but something about being alone with myself scared the shit out of me. after a lot of reflecting I realized I’ve let a lot of people try and tell me how I should live my life, but I realized in making everyone else happy, I lost myself. I wrote this as a way to believe in myself again and quit being scared to do what I want. I hope this finds anyone who needs it.

The group also previewed the song with a snippet on TikTok of Danielle drumming and singing the lines, "Renter's rights/ Squatter's rights/ I'll be the gatekeeper for the rest of my life/ I don't want your charity/ Spend the night in the cold if it keeps me free."

Haim co-wrote "Everybody’s Trying To Figure Me Out" with Rostam Batmanglij and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon — Danielle appears on Bon Iver's new album out next week — and Danielle and Rostam produced.

Like the Nicole Kidman-parodying "Relationship" artwork, the single cover for this one might look familiar. It references a Kate Moss photo from 2000:

haim are taking it with the new cover art ? pic.twitter.com/zgSHyjb7iA — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) April 4, 2025

Hear the song below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=wsnnidNzBZk

https://www.instagram.com/p/DH9BxPivZuU/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading