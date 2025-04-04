Hailey Whitters Announces New Album Corn Queen: Hear “High On A Heartbreak”

Earlier this week, Hailey Whitters returned with "High On The Hog." It turns out that's the opening track from her new album Corn Queen, which she's announcing today. The country singer-songwriter recruited collaborators Charles Wesley Godwin, Molly Tuttle, and the Wilder Blue for the record, and today she's releasing the new single "High On A Heartbreak."

“I wrote this song with David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey, and Jessie Jo Dillon," Whitters explains. "I wanted to write the antithesis of a heartbreak song, one about a heartbreak feeling good vs. feeling bad — almost like a guilty pleasure. This song feels like something you’d put on to get ready for a fun night on the town after a breakup. It feels like owning the heartbreak rather than feeling sorry for yourself.”

About the LP, she continued:

Fans started calling me the Corn Queen because I’m from Iowa. At first, it seemed kind of silly, but the more I thought about it, the more I loved the duality of it. Corn is this simple, humble crop, and "queen" implies royalty passed down through blood. I come from a long line of blue-collar farmers and construction workers. I’ve been out here for over a decade brushing my teeth in truck stop bathrooms, sleeping on hotel floors, driving myself from gig to gig. It’s not glamorous, but I’m proud of it. I like the idea of a queen with little grit and elbow grease.

Check out "High On A Heartbreak" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "High On The Hog" (Hailey Whitters)

02 "Prodigal Daughter" (feat. Molly Tuttle) (Hailey Whitters, Paul Sikes, Bryan Simpson)

03 "Shotgun Wedding Baby" (Hailey Whitters, Brad Warren, Brett Warren, Caroline Watkins)

04 "Helluva Heart" (Hailey Whitters, Trannie Anderson, Paul Sikes)

05 "High On A Heartbreak" (Hailey Whitters, Jessie Jo Dillon, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)

06 "It’ll Do" (Hailey Whitters, Chris LaCorte, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)

07 "Hearsay" (Hailey Whitters, Trannie Anderson, Paul Sikes)

08 "Anything Like Me" (Hailey Whitters, Trannie Anderson, Paul Sikes)

09 "I Don’t Want You" (feat. Charles Wesley Godwin) (Hailey Whitters, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)

10 "The Nail" (Hailey Whitters, Bryan Simpson, Ryan Tyndell)

11 "Casseroles" (Tom Douglas, Hillary Lindsey, James Slater)

12 "Wagon" (Trannie Anderson, Ben Hayslip, Seth Mosley)

13 "Wholesome" (Hailey Whitters, Luke Dick)

14 "White Limousine" (Hailey Whitters, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure)

15 "Corn Queen" (Hailey Whitters, Bobby Pinson)

16 "DanceMor" (feat. The Wilder Blue) (Hailey Whitters, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

TOUR DATES:

05/16 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Sand In My Boots Festival

06/28 – Norco, CA @ SilverLakes

06/29 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Country Summer Music Festival

07/19 – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

07/25 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Expo Center & State Fair

08/07-10 – West Chester, OH @ Voices of America Country Music Fest

08/30 – Dyersville, IA @ Field of Dreams

09/12 – Saanen, Switzerland @ Country Night Gstaad 2025

Corn Queen is out 6/6 via Pigasus Records / Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters. Pre-order it here.