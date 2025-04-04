Sophie Powers, “STFU” Girl From American Idol, Shares New Single “move with me”

Sophie Powers didn't make it to Hollywood. A few weeks ago, the Canadian pop star auditioned in front of Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, Luke Byran with what she called a "tearjerker, for sure." The celebrity judges were confronted with a vulgar, nonsensical ditty about her pet lizard George and telling everyone to "STFU." From laundry to war, nothing is safe from her deadpan wrath: "Karens shut the fuck up/ Vegans shut the fuck up/ Babies shut the fuck up/ Everyone needs to shut the fuck up." Although Powers' song had some valid points, the judges were amicably confused, resulting in an unanimous "no."

Powers seemed unfazed by the rejection, as if it was the exact response she was aiming for. Turns out, this appearance was absolutely a PR stunt. (From this post alone, it kinda worked!) When the video started to go viral, commenters pointed out that Sophie Powers is already a well-streamed pop star. Her provocative pop music lands somewhere between Poppy, Ashnikko, and Millionaires.

Today, she shared a new single "move with me," which sadly(?) sounds nothing like "STFU." It's a glitchy pop song about the thrill of finding someone who can keep up with you, especially if you're a rising Toronto pop star that designs all of her own outfits.

“It’s becoming harder and harder to find someone who seamlessly fits into our busy lives,” she said of the single. “As a music artist, fashion designer, and 20-year-old bisexual ‘girlboss,’ my hectic schedule has made dating feel impossible -- but it’s not just me. My generation values independence over tradition. Finding a partner isn’t a necessity, but it’s still nice to meet someone who just gets you -- who can keep up and move with you.”

It's sorta catchy? But not as catchy as "STFU."

Watch her performance art piece "STFU" and listen to "move with me" below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=YN3URNgK5tg