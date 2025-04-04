The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

2

Graham Hunt - "East Side Screamer"

Many of the most perturbing fictional stories are the ones whose seemingly mundane setting becomes something like a villain itself — Twin Peaks, Psycho, most Shirley Jackson stories, the first season of True Detective. Wisconsin indie rocker Graham Hunt applies this gothic philosophy to his upcoming album Timeless World Forever, specifically on the most recent single "East Side Screamer." Hunt described the brooding guitar jam as "a true story about an encounter with a supernatural entity" he experienced in his Madison hometown: "Past the window where I used to see Paul/ Hope he’s still got four walls," he shouts in the opening lines, with a touch of nervous intensity as if he's trying to ward off the evil spirits. As the gnarled, power-pop guitars and drum machine beat kick in, so do Hunt's visions of the song's titular phantom: "Now he’s screaming maybe one inch from my face/ Then he turns around and runs off without a trace." The existence of paranormal activity is debatable, but Hunt's knack for offbeat bangers? Not so much. --Abby