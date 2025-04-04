Skip to Content
Eminem Is A Grandpa Now

1:34 PM EDT on April 4, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 3: Eminem performs before the WBA junior middleweight title bout between Terence Crawford and Israel Madrimov at BMO Stadium on August 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

|Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Congrats to Eminem on the birth of his first grandchild! Em's daughter, the influencer Hailie Jade (who was often referenced in his music back when she was a child), posted a photo of her newborn son on Instagram today. In a nice reference to grandpa, he's named Elliot Marshall McClintock. Apparently today was his due date, but he arrived three weeks ago. Looks healthy and cute! The passage of time remains super weird.

