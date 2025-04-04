Eminem Is A Grandpa Now

Congrats to Eminem on the birth of his first grandchild! Em's daughter, the influencer Hailie Jade (who was often referenced in his music back when she was a child), posted a photo of her newborn son on Instagram today. In a nice reference to grandpa, he's named Elliot Marshall McClintock. Apparently today was his due date, but he arrived three weeks ago. Looks healthy and cute! The passage of time remains super weird.