Mexican City Denies Fyre Fest 2 Is Happening As Billy McFarland Teases Lineup

Billy McFarland keeps promoting Fyre Fest 2, and Mexican municipalities keep denying it exists.

The sequel to the disastrous 2017 luxury festival is supposed to happen in under two months, from May 30 to June 2. A month ago, when tickets forwent on sale, the Mexican island Isla Mujeres claimed the event was not real, which necessitated a move to Playa del Carmen.

In a video this week, McFarland began to tease a lineup filled with "DJs, rappers, reggae artists, pop stars, but also athletes, divers, models, pilots, and creators." (One performer, the often unhinged former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, was already announced.) McFarland also posted video clips of a press conference last Friday at which, allegedly, government authorities were present and onboard. Playa del Carmen's Secretary of Citizen Security, Raúl Tassinari González, was apparently there.

However, Playa del Carmen's government issued a statement Thursday indicating, once again, that there is no Fyre Fest 2. "There will be no event called 'Fyre 2' in Playa del Carmen," reads the tweet. "There is no record or planning. This government prioritizes order, security, and truth. Follow our official channels." Meanwhile, as part of their own Good Morning America report on this impending fiasco/scam, ABC News just unsuccessfully tried to book a hotel using Fyre 2's promo code, which, per the hotel, was not valid.

UPDATE: Today, Fyre Fest issued a statement disputing reports that the festival has not been working with the government in their planning. On Instagram, the fest shared an alleged timeline of the various permits and cooperative actions with local authorities. Here's the text of that post:

FYRE has been working directly with the government of Playa del Carmen (PDC) and their officials since March 5, 2025 to ensure a safe and successful event. All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation. FYRE has operated as a good partner with PDC government and has followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event. We will be sharing all relevant permits, payments, and communications.

Andy King, the Fyre 1 planner who went viral for admitting in the Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened documentary that he was willing to "suck the dick" of a customs officer to get Evian bottles through customs, released a statement as well:

For all the fans and press who have been reaching out to me the past few weeks, I wanted to just share this… a year and a half ago, I spent some time with Billy trying to get him to focus on empathy and paying people back from the original FYRE. I hoped and prayed that he had changed during his time in prison but I’m not sure that is the case.

As we began discussing a financial package to make sure I got paid this time, he ghosted me and went off on his own.

I have said this repeatedly but I am the only one who stuck by Billy and who lost hundreds of thousands of dollars with the original FYRE festival. Not to mention a massive hit to my career after being labeled “toxic” from being involved with Billy.

What most of the world doesn’t know, is that I agreed to do the @netflix FYRE documentary for FREE so that the true story could be told and we could create awareness to be able to set up the Go Fund Me to pay back as many people in the Bahamas as possible. In the end I am saddened by Billy’s actions and his current turmoil. As it looks, he is setting himself up for another failure 🤷‍♂️ #fyre #fyrefestival #fyre2 #netflix

And ABC also talked to DJ Donna Francesca, who says she declined an invitation to perform at Fyre 2 because it seemed sketchy: "If the festival even happens... it's going to just be a really chill, boring, little, beach club moment, with some people. I don't think it's gonna be anything interesting."

On Instagram Stories, Fyre promised a major FYRE update coming April 10. "This is getting wild," the fest also wrote. "Need top TV producers. We're documenting everything."

#ComunicadoOficial || En Playa del Carmen no se realizará ningún evento llamado “Fyre 2”. No existe registro ni planificación.

Este gobierno prioriza el orden, la seguridad y la verdad.

Sigue nuestros canales oficiales.#PlayaDelCarmen #GobiernoConResponsabilidad pic.twitter.com/JN2AUnI64x — Ayuntamiento de Playa del Carmen (@GobPDC) April 3, 2025