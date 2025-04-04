Step Into Rachel Chinouriri’s Little House EP

Rachel Chinouriri has done a lot within the last year. The London alt-pop singer released her excellent debut album What A Devastating Turn Of Events, flipped Fontaines D.C.'s standout hit on its head, and — after dropping off Remi Wolf's US tour dates last August for financial reasons — is now touring with the reigning queen of Betty Boop pop Sabrina Carpenter.

Last month, Chinouriri shared the single "Can we talk about Isaac?," which finds her in more hopeful space, eager to share how life-changing and beneficial her relationship is. “I just felt so much of a new emotion I decided to let myself write about how much I love him, no matter what happens the fact that Isaac is the first and only guy to make me feel like this is special. It’s a shame that it took that to love myself but Isaac is my hero and I hope this fairytale never ends," she shared. Today, that single takes its place on a new EP Little House with three other tracks.

"I wrote an EP about my dreams of maybe having a little house with my future partner," she shared. "A dream of having a small house, lots of land and having animals is a dream of mine and has been something I’ve wanted to achieve since I was a child.

"The moment I met my partner though, I realised he’d make the vision complete. I didn’t realise that me not wanting a partner was maybe me protecting myself from future pain and I don’t know what I’d do without him because he’s definitely fixed a broken-hearted girl and I’ve blossomed into a woman."

Little House is a fun-size variety pack, from intimate ballad "Indigo" to bursting alt-rock "23:42" that sounds a bit like Gorillaz. Listen to it below.

Little House is out now via Parlophone/Atlas Artists.