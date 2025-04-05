Watch The Tron: Ares Trailer Scored By Nine Inch Nails

It was reported in August that Nine Inch Nails were scoring Disney’s next TRON sequel, which stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Jeff Bridges, Evan Peters, and more. Today the first trailer was shared online following its debut at CinemaCon.

The TRON: Ares soundtrack will have the first film score credited to Nine Inch Nails — who will be heading out on a massive arena tour in June — as opposed to Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross as individuals. Last year the pair composed the music for Challengers and Queer.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the sequel “follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.” Watch the TRON: Ares trailer below.

TRON: Ares comes to theaters Oct. 10.