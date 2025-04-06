CBS Investigates The Battle Over Concert Tickets, Something Corporate Explain Where All The Money Goes

For the latest episode of CBS Saturday Morning, Brook Silva-Braga did some investigating to try to figure out why buying concert tickets has become such a pain. Among the people Silva-Braga interviewed was Andrew McMahon of the recently-reunited "emo rock band" Something Corporate, and the frontman broke down where the money from each ticket sold actually goes. He wasn't able to disclose the venue, but he detailed a show where the gross potential money made was close to $200,000. After paying out venue and crew costs, the band made about $10 a ticket -- which they split five ways.

Silva-Braga also interviewed some ticket scalpers, All Things Go festival attendees, a lawyer for Ticketmaster, and New York Times music reporter Ben Sisario. One reseller working with Elite Events & Tickets (“a faith based company,” according to their website) explained how he made $10,000 buying then reselling Taylor Swift tickets, much to his daughters’ disappointment: “I chose money over daughters.”

You can watch the full CBS segment below. Spoiler alert: It doesn't seem like tickets will get cheaper anytime soon unless the artist themselves find ways to block scalpers.