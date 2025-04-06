Axe Ceremonia Festival Shut Down After Crane Kills Two Photographers

Local authorities in Mexico City shut down this weekend's AXE Ceremonia festival on Saturday after two people were killed by a crane that collapsed. The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. local time during Meme Del Real's set, when a gust of wind shook the metal structure that was carrying a decorative object. The two people killed were both photographers and received care on-site before being transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the deaths of the two people injured during today's incident," festival organizers said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by this loss. We are contacting their families to be with them during this difficult time and offer our full support and solidarity. The safety of our community has always been our priority, and we have maintained, as we have from the very beginning, close collaboration and complete openness with the authorities."

Mauricio Tabe, mayor of the province of Miguel Hidalgo where the festival took place, also responded to the tragedy in a post on X: "I deeply regret what happened today during a private event at Bicentennial Park. My deepest solidarity goes out to the families of the victim,” he wrote, adding that local law enforcement will investigate the accident. According to a statement from the mayor's office, the crane that fell might not have been inspected prior to the festival.

Despite the tragedy, the festival continued Saturday, including performances by Charli XCX and the K-pop band Tomorrow X Together. Today would have featured sets by Massive Attack, Tyler, The Creator, the Marías, and more.