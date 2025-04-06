Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Axe Ceremonia Festival Shut Down After Crane Kills Two Photographers

3:14 PM EDT on April 6, 2025

Axe Ceremonia 2025 - Franco Emmanuel
Franco Emmanuel

Local authorities in Mexico City shut down this weekend's AXE Ceremonia festival on Saturday after two people were killed by a crane that collapsed. The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. local time during Meme Del Real's set, when a gust of wind shook the metal structure that was carrying a decorative object. The two people killed were both photographers and received care on-site before being transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the deaths of the two people injured during today's incident," festival organizers said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by this loss. We are contacting their families to be with them during this difficult time and offer our full support and solidarity. The safety of our community has always been our priority, and we have maintained, as we have from the very beginning, close collaboration and complete openness with the authorities."

Mauricio Tabe, mayor of the province of Miguel Hidalgo where the festival took place, also responded to the tragedy in a post on X: "I deeply regret what happened today during a private event at Bicentennial Park. My deepest solidarity goes out to the families of the victim,” he wrote, adding that local law enforcement will investigate the accident. According to a statement from the mayor's office, the crane that fell might not have been inspected prior to the festival.

Despite the tragedy, the festival continued Saturday, including performances by Charli XCX and the K-pop band Tomorrow X Together. Today would have featured sets by Massive Attack, Tyler, The Creator, the Marías, and more.

Los equipos de @MHGOByJ y @MHPrevencion, junto con el @inveacdmx, concluyeron la verificación y se colocaron los sellos de suspensión de actividades en los accesos al AXE Ceremonia, en el Parque Bicentenario.

Por lo que se suspende el evento de este domingo 6 de abril. pic.twitter.com/jjjWeXhUpl

— Alcaldía Miguel Hidalgo (@AlcaldiaMHmx) April 6, 2025

pic.twitter.com/dNJXSU9RIs

— AXE Ceremonia (@AXECeremonia) April 6, 2025

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Geese Are Getting Brunch In SNL Promos With Teyana Taylor

January 22, 2026
News

Drake Appeals Dismissal Of “Not Like Us” Lawsuit

January 22, 2026
News

Harry Styles Announces 30-Show Madison Square Garden Residency With Special Guest Jamie xx

January 22, 2026
News

Your Old Droog & Madlib’s Droogie Otis Make TV Debut On Fallon

January 22, 2026
News

Dior Men’s FW26 Show Was Inspired By Mk.gee

January 22, 2026
News

Oscar Nominations 2026: HUNTR/X, Nick Cave, & Yes, Diane Warren Among Best Song Contenders

January 22, 2026