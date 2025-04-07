Skip to Content
The Convenience – “Western Pepsi Cola Town”

10:24 AM EDT on April 7, 2025

Phillip Thompson

In a couple of weeks, New Orleans post-punk duo the Convenience will release their sophomore LP Like Cartoon Vampires, and it's shaping up in some very cool ways. Thus far, the Convenience have shared the early tracks "I Got Exactly What I Wanted," "Dub Vultures," and "Opportunity." Today, they unleash the new song "Western Pepsi Cola Town," a twitchy rocker with a bit of garage-punk swagger to it. Here's what Convenience member Nick Corson says about it:

Like “Opportunity” and a few others on the record, “Western Pepsi Cola Town” was written from a jam. Its lyrics related to an article I read about corrupt contractors making money off of foreign governments (“I cash in/ while they cash out”). Had so much fun doing the fake jazz bit in the middle.

Check it out below.

Like Cartoon Vampires is out 4/18 on Winspear.

