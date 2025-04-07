Skip to Content
Bon Iver Announce “State Fair” Album Release Party With Basketball Tournament This Saturday In LA

10:53 AM EDT on April 7, 2025

Graham Tolbert

Bon Iver's long-awaited new album SABLE, fABLE is dropping this Friday. (We'll Prematurely Evaluate it before then.) Justin Vernon and friends are celebrating the occasion Saturday in Los Angeles with a daylong "state fair" that doubles as an album release party. There will be basketball.

Live Inside This State Fair is set for 3-7 p.m. PT this Saturday, April 12 at Terasaki Budokan, a multipurpose sports facility and community center in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of Los Angeles, a city where Vernon has been spending more time lately. The event is highlighted by a three-game basketball tournament featuring Vernon and friends, who will be divided up into SABLES vs. fABLES. There's also a fashion installation, art, fair games, refreshments, records, a raffle, and more. It's free on a first-come, first-serve basis, and an RSVP link is supposed to be live here.

Here's the breakdown according to a press release:

Basketball: three-game tournament between two teams, SABLES vs. fABLES.
Hrrrbek Photo Studio: Hrrrbek is the "Fashion" brand started by Justin Vernon and Trever Hagen over 10 years ago. Racks and racks of pieces will be on display and for sale, plus a photoshoot on-site by Graham Tolbert for attendees that want to try on the new season.
Fun Raffle Helping People: Raffle for various album-related prizes, with prizes benefitting Bon Iver's gender equity and anti-domestic violence campaign, 2 A Billion.
Art: Pieces from Graham Tolbert & Eric Timothy Carlson on display and for sale.
Pop-A-Shot: A fun SABLE, fABLE-themed hoops game.
Records: Pop-up shop from Going Underground Records, selling SABLE, fABLE. Copies of the limited edition companion zine with purchase while supplies last.
Food & Drink: Including Fishwife, Canyon Coffee.

Before all those festivities, there will be listening events for SABLE, fABLE this Wednesday, April 9 from 4-7 p.m. local time. They're calling them fABLE sPACEs. Basically, at certain locations around the world, the album will be streaming on a loop during those hours, and it will be possible to unlock that audio stream on your phone by visiting those locations. Find info on where to go here.

