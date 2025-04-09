Skip to Content
Punchlove – "Today You Can Learn The Secret"

10:05 AM EDT on April 9, 2025

Earlier this year, Punchlove unveiled “(sublimate),” their first new material since their 2024 debut album Channels. Today, the Brooklyn shoegaze crew is back with "Today You Can Learn The Secret."

"This release is a surrealist, portal fantasy-inspired encounter with the unconscious mind," Jillian Olesen explains, continuing:

This latest song started with just the title itself ("Today You Can Learn The Secret"), and then Ian wrote all the instrumental parts. When it came time to write the lyrics, I had started leaving an open notebook next to my bed each night as a creative exercise in automatism I’d read about somewhere and basically started waking up to find all kinds of scribbles and chicken scratch all over the pages each morning. It was like scary psychological Christmas each morning. At times there was really raw stuff in there. It kinda freaked me out, but it was also exciting and really started to shift my perspective on my own humanity, as well as the world around me. It felt like I had a new window into understanding how certain things were really affecting me, and to start grasping the nuances of how I had been unknowingly absorbing and filtering my (excessively digital) daily stimuli on an unconscious level, from which I could begin to make real changes. So outlining my own experience and some of the recurring themes of these bizarre dream entries, O is the journey of moving from an outward facing, always-on, digital world in towards the deepest, darkest, realms of ourselves, where we are found face-to-face with our own humanity and mortality in new and unexpected ways.

"Today You Can Learn The Secret" was co-produced with Xav Sinden and comes with a chaotic visual by Ian Lange-McPherson and Viz_Wel. Dive in below.

TOUR DATES:
04/18 - Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge *
04/20 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *
04/22 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel *
04/23 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *
04/25 - Philly, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *

* w/Lucid Express

