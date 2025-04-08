thistle. – “it’s nice to see you, stranger”

Meet thistle., the new signees to Venn Records. Made up of Cameron Godrey on guitar and lead vocals, Carey Judwyn Rushton on bass and vocals, and Lewis O’Grady on drums, the grungy emo band hails from Northampton, UK and is sharing the new song "it's nice to see you, stranger" today, and it shreds.

“‘it’s nice to see you, stranger’ is about friendships that, in hindsight, felt forced or fleeting due to the circumstances — whether it was the environment or altered states I was in. At the time, they seemed to mean more to me than they did to them. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, just a realization that time moves on, and so should I.”

thistle. haven't yet released an album, but "it's nice to see you, stranger" makes me want one. Listen below.