Esther Rose – “The Clown”

Want, the upcoming album from the Santa Fe-based singer-songwriter Esther Rose, is shaping up really nicely. We've already posted the early singles "New Bad" and "Had To," both of which push Rose's rootsy-folky sound in different directions. Today, she keeps the streak going with "The Clown," a hazy and twinkly jam that gets a ton of mileage out of Rose's tender vocal and a sustain-heavy guitar sound. Here's what Rose says about the track:

This song is about self-acceptance, gender identity, and being turned on. Clothing and how it makes me feel is a huge part of my process. I heard that David Bowie would dress up in the studio when he was making records. The band caught on to my process, and it was fun to surprise them each morning with a lewk -- nothing too wild, but alluding to a vibe that would carry into the music. For "The Clown," I wore my favorite outfit: a blazer with huge shoulder pads and low-rise leather pants.

Check out "The Clown" below.

Want is out 5/2 on New West Records.