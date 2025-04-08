DC Post-Punks Regulator Watts Ready First New Music In 27 Years, Mercury Reissue

Hoover, one of the more intense post-hardcore bands on Dischord roster, broke up in 1994, and singer-guitarist Alex Dunham went on to start a new band, a driving and mathy power trio called Regulator Watts. That group got started in 1996, and they didn't last long. Regulator Watts only released one full-length album, 1997's The Aesthetics Of No-Drag, before breaking up in 1998. But now, Regulator Watts are back together, getting ready to release their first music in more than a quarter century.

Alex Dunham and his Regulator Watts bandmate Areif Sless-Kitain recently appeared on Vish Khanna's Kreative Kontrol podcast, and they mentioned that they've been recording new songs at Steve Albini's Electrical Audio studios in Chicago, with Converge's Kurt Ballou producing. They don't know when that new music will be out yet, but it's cool that it exists. In the meantime, Regulator Watts are planning an expanded reissue of Mercury, their 1996 debut EP. The expanded version, now called The Mercury LP, features a bunch of extra tracks recorded between 1996 and 1997, and it'll be out on Friday. Pre-order it here.