Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

DC Post-Punks Regulator Watts Ready First New Music In 27 Years, Mercury Reissue

12:41 PM EDT on April 8, 2025

Hoover, one of the more intense post-hardcore bands on Dischord roster, broke up in 1994, and singer-guitarist Alex Dunham went on to start a new band, a driving and mathy power trio called Regulator Watts. That group got started in 1996, and they didn't last long. Regulator Watts only released one full-length album, 1997's The Aesthetics Of No-Drag, before breaking up in 1998. But now, Regulator Watts are back together, getting ready to release their first music in more than a quarter century.

Alex Dunham and his Regulator Watts bandmate Areif Sless-Kitain recently appeared on Vish Khanna's Kreative Kontrol podcast, and they mentioned that they've been recording new songs at Steve Albini's Electrical Audio studios in Chicago, with Converge's Kurt Ballou producing. They don't know when that new music will be out yet, but it's cool that it exists. In the meantime, Regulator Watts are planning an expanded reissue of Mercury, their 1996 debut EP. The expanded version, now called The Mercury LP, features a bunch of extra tracks recorded between 1996 and 1997, and it'll be out on Friday. Pre-order it here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Where The Hell Is My Leg?

January 25, 2026
News

Watch Geese Make Their SNL Debut

January 25, 2026
News

Yungblud Apologizes For Photo With Rammstein Frontman

January 24, 2026
News

Donald Trump Won’t Attend Super Bowl With Bad Bunny And Green Day Performances: “I’m Anti-Them”

January 24, 2026
News

Watch Denzel Curry Join Fred again.. In New York

January 24, 2026
News

Ben Gibbard Covers Morrissey With Smiths Tribute Band At SF Sketchfest

January 24, 2026