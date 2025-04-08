Mike White Addresses Composer Quitting The White Lotus: “I Don’t Think He Respected Me”

The White Lotus fans bid farewell to Season 3 last Sunday. Mike White's HBO black comedy is known for its Emmy-winning music, which since Season 1 has been handled by composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer. But just a few days before the weekend's finale, Tapia de Veer confirmed he wouldn't be returning for Season 4: Tapia de Veer said the show's production team was generally dismissive of his more experimental ideas, and that the temp score White provided him as a reference point sounded like "just nice background music." Now, White has responded.

White was a remote guest on a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show to talk about the fiasco with Tapia de Veer. White said:

I honestly don't know what happened, except now I'm reading his interviews because he decided to do some PR campaign about him leaving the show. And reading the interviews... I just don't think he respected me. He wants people to know that he's edgy and dark... He says we "feuded." I don't think I ever had a fight with him except maybe some emails. I knew he was not, like, a team player and that he wanted to do it his way or whatever, but I was thrown that he would go to the New York Times to shit on me and the show, like, three days before the finale. It was kind of a bitch move. He'd won Emmys and, I don't know, he had his song go viral. And so he just did not want to go through the process anymore. He didn't want to get the notes from me, he didn't want spotting sessions, and he would just always look at me like -- he always had this contemptuous smirk on his face whenever he was dealing with me because I just think he thought I was just a chimp or something. He is very talented.

Watch the interview segment below.

BONUS BEATS: Speaking of the White Lotus Season 3 theme going viral, here's Kenny G's cover:

