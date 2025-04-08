Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Former Chromatics Members Ruth Radelet, Nat Walker, & Adam Miller Share New Song “The Veil”

6:13 PM EDT on April 8, 2025

In February, three out of the four of the Chromatics reunited to make music for the Lost Records: Bloom & Rage soundtrack. Today, Ruth Radelet, Nat Walker, and Adam Miller are back with a new song called "The Veil" from the second part of the soundtrack, which arrives in a week.

"The Veil" comes with a music video directed by Jake Bottiglieri with cinematography by Rayana Rasamee. It was shot on vintage analog equipment, such as Kodak Super 8 cameras, Canon 518 SV, and Sony Handycam CCD-TR96. About it, Nat Walker, who also served as the editor and colorist, said, "We wanted to create something that captured both the nostalgic 90s aesthetic of the game's flashback sequences and the ethereal, dreamlike quality that fans associate with our music."

Watch below.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is out 4/15 via Kid Katana Records.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Stream Emily Robb’s Soundtrack For The Space Between Attack And Decay

January 23, 2026
New Music

PawPaw Rod – “The Get Back”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Honey Dijon – “Slight Werk” (Feat. Bree Runway)

January 23, 2026
New Music

Holder – “Inconsolable” & “Ruin The Best Of Me”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Ashley McBryde – “What If We Don’t”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Belgrado Announce New EP El Encuentro: Hear “Bezsenność”

January 23, 2026