Former Chromatics Members Ruth Radelet, Nat Walker, & Adam Miller Share New Song “The Veil”

In February, three out of the four of the Chromatics reunited to make music for the Lost Records: Bloom & Rage soundtrack. Today, Ruth Radelet, Nat Walker, and Adam Miller are back with a new song called "The Veil" from the second part of the soundtrack, which arrives in a week.

"The Veil" comes with a music video directed by Jake Bottiglieri with cinematography by Rayana Rasamee. It was shot on vintage analog equipment, such as Kodak Super 8 cameras, Canon 518 SV, and Sony Handycam CCD-TR96. About it, Nat Walker, who also served as the editor and colorist, said, "We wanted to create something that captured both the nostalgic 90s aesthetic of the game's flashback sequences and the ethereal, dreamlike quality that fans associate with our music."

Watch below.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is out 4/15 via Kid Katana Records.