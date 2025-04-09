Smut Announce New Album Tomorrow Comes Crashing: Hear “Syd Sweeney”

Earlier this year, Smut returned with "Dead Air," their first material since 2022's How The Light Felt. It turns out that song is from the Chicago indie rock crew's new album Tomorrow Comes Crashing, which they're announcing today. The explosive punk epic "Syd Sweeney" is out now.

"Women in entertainment are exceptionally talented, smart and beautiful, because they have to be," vocalist Tay Roebuck explains about the track, continuing:

Sometimes they want to explore sexuality and vulnerability in their work. Then the pitchforks come out, how dare they be amazing AND sexual? You can only be one or the other! Why is talent and hard work seemingly erased once you’ve seen a woman naked?” It makes sense then to interpret it as a horror film, where we have the dividing tropes of final girls and sexy bimbos who die first for being too damn sexy. We put the sexy woman in the movie so we can see her be sexy and then kill her for it. It’s a lose-lose. Being a woman in art is to be objectified one way or the other. Success is the monster chasing you, waiting for you to be a little too sexy, knife ready.

Tomorrow Comes Crashing is produced by Momma's Aron Kobayashi-Ritch. Check out "Syd Sweeney" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Godhead"

02 "Syd Sweeney"

03 "Dead Air"

04 "Waste Me"

05 "Ghosts (Cataclysm, Cover Me)"

06 "Burn Like Violet"

07 "Touch & Go"

08 "Crashing In The Coil"

09 "Spit"

10 "Sunset Hymnal"

TOUR DATES:

04/12 - Chicago, IL @ Not Not

04/25 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole*

04/26 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar*

04/28 - Austin, TX @ Parish*

04/29 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

04/30 - New Orleans, LA @ Santos*

05/02 - Atlanta, GA @ The EARL*

05/03 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle*

05/04 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage*

05/06 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*

05/09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg*

05/12 - Detroit, MI @ El Club*

05/13 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall*

* w/ SPELLLING

Tomorrow Comes Crashing is out 6/27 via Bayonet.