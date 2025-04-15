Balance And Composure – “Alive & Well”

Last year, Balance And Composure released with you in spirit, their first album since 2016’s Light We Made. The emo heroes are getting ready to open for Turnover on the Peripheral Vision anniversary tour, and now they're back with the resentful anthem "Alive & Well."

“This was the first song we worked on together when we decided to become a band again,” vocalist/guitarist Jon Simmons explains. “It was an idea that [guitarist] Erik [Petersen] had sent us in early talks of maybe reuniting and I sang over it almost immediately which began the entire process of writing a record."

"Alive & Well" is a truly emo banger with great riffs and satisfyingly dramatic lyrics: "Why celebrate? I want to die and I really mean it," Simmons sings. Emo is alive and well. Check out the track below along with their tour dates with Turnover.

TOUR DATES:

04/27 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

04/28 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

04/29 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/30 - West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

05/02 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/03 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

05/05 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

05/07 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Birmingham

05/08 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

05/09 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

05/10 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

05/11 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

05/13 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

05/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/17 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego

05/19 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

05/21 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

05/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

05/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

05/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

05/28 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05/29 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

06/07 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

06/09 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

06/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

06/11 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

06/14 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount