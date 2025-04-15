Balance And Composure – “Alive & Well”

Last year, Balance And Composure released with you in spirit, their first album since 2016’s Light We Made. The emo heroes are getting ready to open for Turnover on the Peripheral Vision anniversary tour, and now they're back with the resentful anthem "Alive & Well."
“This was the first song we worked on together when we decided to become a band again,” vocalist/guitarist Jon Simmons explains. “It was an idea that [guitarist] Erik [Petersen] had sent us in early talks of maybe reuniting and I sang over it almost immediately which began the entire process of writing a record."
"Alive & Well" is a truly emo banger with great riffs and satisfyingly dramatic lyrics: "Why celebrate? I want to die and I really mean it," Simmons sings. Emo is alive and well. Check out the track below along with their tour dates with Turnover.
TOUR DATES:
04/27 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
04/28 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
04/29 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/30 - West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
05/02 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/03 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
05/05 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
05/07 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Birmingham
05/08 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
05/09 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
05/10 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
05/11 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
05/13 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
05/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/17 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego
05/19 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
05/21 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
05/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
05/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
05/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
05/28 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05/29 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
06/07 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
06/09 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
06/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
06/11 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
06/14 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount