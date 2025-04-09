Sorry Sample Guided By Voices On New Single “Jetplane”: Listen

Great news: Not only is there a new Sorry song out today, it samples Guided By Voices. "Jetplane" weaves Robert Pollard's vocals from Bee Thousand banger "Hot Freaks" into a slinky, sinister, bass-driven track the likes of which this band has always done so well. After hearing them interpolate "Hey Mickey" on last fall's "Waxwing," I'm now wondering what a whole Sorry project built around elements from well-known songs might be like.

"Jetplane" arrives with a video directed by FLASHA Productions, the team of Sorry vocalist Asha Lorenz and Flo Webb. It involves a dancers in creepy masks, perhaps a bunch of hot freaks doing hot-freak things. Watch below, and check out the dates for Sorry's UK tour, where they'll be debuting more new material, we're told.

TOUR DATES:

05/01 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

05/02 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

05/03 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/05 - Dublin, IR @ Button Factory

05/06 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

05/08 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

05/09 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 3

05/10 - Camden, UK @ Electric Ballroom

07.26 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

08/28-31 - Larmer Tree Gardens, UK @ End Of The Road