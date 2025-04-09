Ranking The Artist Billboards On The Road To Coachella 2025

We're two days away from the start of Coachella, the gigantic music festival by which all other gigantic music festivals are judged. The lineup poster came out back in November, and we already took a deep journey into the font sizes contained therein. Coachella's organizers recently unveiled the set times and made some last-minute lineup tweaks, adding Ed Sheeran and Weezer to the festivities. Until the weekend starts, then, the only thing really worth discussing is the billboard situation.

I'm not talking about the Billboard situation. That's something else. See, the drive to Coachella takes a long time. If you're leaving LA for the festival, you are looking at a few hours on a desert road. When a festival has eleventy billion artists on its lineup, the highway to Coachella offers a few last-second opportunities for artists to imprint themselves on concertgoers' minds. Lots of those people are going to be stuck in traffic for a while. The one time I went, I had to pee so bad while driving, and it was basically impossible to find a place to pull off that had a public restroom. It was a fucking disaster, and that's all I will say about that. If you're a big record label, you might as well give those excited-but-miserable festival patrons one last opportunity to look at your artist's name or face or both.

Stereogum's fearless leader Scott Lapatine has discovered images of billboards for 15 different artists on that road to Coachella. (The K-pop boy band Enhyphen apparently has a billboard, too. But whenever I try to Google it, all I can find is a Korean Billboard cover story about the group.) Some of these billboards are better than others. Here is the official, inarguable ranking from me, a person who knows absolutely nothing about advertising or graphic design.

15. Post Malone

This looks stupid. He looks stupid.

14. Yeat

Must've missed that era. This means nothing, except to people who are already immersed in Yeat's iconography, and I assume that all of them are playing Minecraft and chugging Prime while driving anyway.