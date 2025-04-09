Skip to Content
Smerz – “Roll The Dice”

10:36 AM EDT on April 9, 2025

Smerz are building toward the release of new album Big City Life, and today the Scandinavian surrealists have graced us with another track from the LP. "Roll The Dice" takes Smerz's smeared-lens Lynchian sing-song into the realm of crisp hip-hop breakbeats. It's hard to tell how genuine or ironic they're being when they talk-sing, "You’re a girl in the city and you shouldn’t think twice/ You take two steps forward, keep your eyes on the prize," but it sounds good in a Coco & Clair Clair sort of way.

"It’s a post-something situation song," Smerz explain(?). Listen below, and stick around for that nasty piano riff.

Big City Life is out 5/23 via Escho.

