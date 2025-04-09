Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Mclusky – “chekhov’s guns”

11:55 AM EDT on April 9, 2025

Keira Anee

Here's a good line: "If I knew a good thing every time that I'd said I knew a good thing, then I wouldn't be a member of this firing squad." Here's another good line: "I am totally finе with the use of my picture in your pamphlеts if, in turn, you will paint me like your piglets." Both of those lines come from Mclusky, a band who already had more than their share of good lines. Both of them are on the new song "chekov's guns."

Mclusky are back together after their 2005 breakup, and they're getting ready to release the world is still here and so are we, their first new album in 21 years. We already posted early singles "way of the exploding dickhead" and "people person," and now they've hit us with "chekov's guns," an absolutely nasty noise-rock pummel with production that will make your stomach wilt. I think it's a song about seeing yourself as a character rather than as a human being with agency, but the non-sequitur zingers and the disgusting riffage are the real selling points here. Listen below.

the world is still here and so are we is out 5/9 on Ipecac Recordings

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Stream Emily Robb’s Soundtrack For The Space Between Attack And Decay

January 23, 2026
New Music

PawPaw Rod – “The Get Back”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Honey Dijon – “Slight Werk” (Feat. Bree Runway)

January 23, 2026
New Music

Holder – “Inconsolable” & “Ruin The Best Of Me”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Ashley McBryde – “What If We Don’t”

January 23, 2026
New Music

Belgrado Announce New EP El Encuentro: Hear “Bezsenność”

January 23, 2026