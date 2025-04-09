Mclusky – “chekhov’s guns”

Here's a good line: "If I knew a good thing every time that I'd said I knew a good thing, then I wouldn't be a member of this firing squad." Here's another good line: "I am totally finе with the use of my picture in your pamphlеts if, in turn, you will paint me like your piglets." Both of those lines come from Mclusky, a band who already had more than their share of good lines. Both of them are on the new song "chekov's guns."

Mclusky are back together after their 2005 breakup, and they're getting ready to release the world is still here and so are we, their first new album in 21 years. We already posted early singles "way of the exploding dickhead" and "people person," and now they've hit us with "chekov's guns," an absolutely nasty noise-rock pummel with production that will make your stomach wilt. I think it's a song about seeing yourself as a character rather than as a human being with agency, but the non-sequitur zingers and the disgusting riffage are the real selling points here. Listen below.

the world is still here and so are we is out 5/9 on Ipecac Recordings