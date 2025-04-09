Skip to Content
Sada Baby Arrested On Felony Drug Charge

12:30 PM EDT on April 9, 2025

The great Detroit underground rap fixture Sada Baby is currently incarcerated on a felony drug charge. Detroit's Fox 2 reports that police in Sterling Heights, Michigan pulled over Sada Baby's Dodge Ram in January because of an issue with his window tints. When they ran his license, they found out that the rapper, whose government name is Casada Sorrell, had an outstanding warrant for driving with a suspended license for three years, and they arrested him.

After that arrest, Sada Baby was released after paying his fines. In the process, police reportedly found "possible illegal contraband" and had it sent off for testing. The test confirmed that the contraband was narcotics. On Tuesday, Sada Baby was arrested again, and he was charged with "possessing less than 25 grams of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine)," a felony. He's currently being held in Macomb County Jail.

Usually, I would not use an artist's mugshot as the graphic when talking about an arrest, since it implies a certain level of guilt. However, Sada Baby is making a really funny face in his mugshot, so I think it's OK. Someone, please put that photo on a T-shirt.

