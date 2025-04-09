Skip to Content
Lorde Shares New Music Snippet

3:05 PM EDT on April 9, 2025

It seems increasingly likely that 2025 will see the release of the first Lorde album since 2021's Solar Power. And not just because all the other ones have come at four-year intervals. Today the Kiwi alt-pop favorite posted the first ever video to her official TikTok account, and it includes a snippet of new music. In the clip, Lorde can be seen stomping around New York's Washington Square Park wearing headphones, apparently enjoying her own new song. Set to some Melodrama-esque production, the lyrics we hear are as follows: "Since I was 17/ I gave you everything/ Now we break from a dream/ Well baby, what was that?"

Lorde also wiped her Instagram grid and posted some cryptic stories. Check out the new song snippet below.

In other NYC adventures, Lorde was spotted walking out the backdoor of Brooklyn Academy of Music by Paul Mescal fans who were waiting for the actor to emerge at a performance of A Streetcar Named Desire.

https://twitter.com/zoeselesi/status/1903948263553650893?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

