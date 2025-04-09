Skip to Content
Eli Winter Spoofs Hot Ones In His “For A Fallen Rocket” Video

3:44 PM EDT on April 9, 2025

Fingerstyle guitar maestro Eli Winter first promoted his new album A Trick Of The Light with the surprisingly rocking single "Cracking The Jaw." Now he's getting you to pay attention to "For A Fallen Rocket" by letting it soundtrack a pretty fun low-budget music video.

In director Josiah Lydon's clip, Winter guests on a spoof episode of Hot Ones, the popular online video series in which celebrity guests are interviewed while consuming chicken wings slathered in increasingly spicy hot sauces. He plays both himself and the host, who in this case makes a big deal about being in the know despite Winter's obscurity. "Our guest is a guitarist who nobody has heard of," he announces, "but I have!" Later, he inquires, "So tell us about the new record. I know nobody else knows about your music, but, you know, what can I expect?"

The characters later discuss their eerie resemblance and the meaning of life. It works really well as a sort of funny infomercial for new Eli Winter music. Watch below.

A Trick Of The Light is out 5/2 on Three Lobed.

