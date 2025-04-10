Weezer Bassist’s Wife Shot By Police

Weezer are supposed to play Coachella this Saturday, but that's hardly the most eventful thing going on in the members' lives this week. Bassist Scott Shriner's wife was shot by police on Tuesday and charged with attempted murder after firing her gun during a manhunt for three people involved in a high-speed chase in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

On Tuesday afternoon, LAPD and California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a hit-and-run in the city's Eagle Rock neighborhood. The three suspects involved had all fled on foot, with one of them cutting through the backyard of Shriner's next-door neighbor; police caught that suspect pretending to water some plants in his underwear before apprehending him. Then Shriner's wife, the author Jillian Lauren, came out of the couple's house holding a gun. She reportedly ignored police orders to drop the weapon, eventually pointing the gun at them. An officer then shot her in the shoulder before she ran back inside the house. It's unclear if she fired.

Half an hour later, Lauren and the family babysitter surrendered to the police, and Lauren was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. She was later booked for attempted murder, as officers reportedly found a nine-millimeter handgun at Shriner and Lauren's house.

Good Morning America shared some police footage of the incident, referring to Shriner as a "'90s rock star." (He joined Weezer in 2001.) See that below. UPDATE: Shriner says Lauren is OK and Weezer's Coachella set is still on.