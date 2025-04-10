Patti Smith Announces New Memoir Bread Of Angels

Patti Smith, whose memoirs like Just Kids and M Train have served as de facto required reading for creative young people in New York, is about to add yet another memoir to her bibliography. Bread Of Angels arrives Nov. 4 via Random House, and it's billed as the "most intimate" of the artist and poet's memoirs to date.

While Just Kids and M Train together recount much of Smith's life already, it sounds like Bread Of Angels will zero in more on how she fell in love with the arts, as well as the era when she left her New York punk world behind to raise a family in Michigan with her late husband Fred "Sonic" Smith. Amid all these huge life changes, her love for writing remains the only constant.

“It took a decade to write this book, grappling with the beauty and sorrow of a lifetime," Smith said in a statement. "I’m hoping that people will find something they need." You can preorder Bread Of Angels here.

In more recent Patti news, she also played a rally last week to save Soho's Elizabeth Street Garden, which has been at risk of being shut down by the city: