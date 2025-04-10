Skip to Content
Say Sue Me – “Vacation” (Feat. Silica Gel’s Kim Hanjoo)

10:44 AM EDT on April 10, 2025

Say Sue Me are about to tour the UK, and they'll do so with a new EP in tow. Time Is Not Yours, dropping at the end of this month, is the Korean indie rockers' first record since 2022, when they released The Last Thing Left and the covers album 10, though there have been one-off singles since. They're previewing the new EP today with a music video for "Vacation," a collab with Kim Hanjoo of the band Silica Gel.

The "Vacation" video comes with the inscription "Modern people overthink everything and live in constant haste. But it's time to pause for a moment and just breathe." The song itself offers more classic '90s indie vibes and the refrain "You know what you feel." Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Time Is Not Yours"
02 "Vacation" (Feat. Kim Hanjoo)
03 "In This Mess"
04 "Mexico"
05 "Bone Pink"

TOUR DATES:
05/06 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew
05/07 - Manchester @ Manchester Academy
05/08 - Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club
05/09 - Glasgow, UK @ CCA
05/14-17 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
05/19 - London, UK @ 100 Club

Time Is Not Yours is out 4/30 via Damnably. Pre-order it here.

