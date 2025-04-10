Noble Rot – “Hang On”

A couple of years ago, METZ frontman Alex Edkins and Holy Fuck keyboardist Graham Walsh got together to form a side-project duo called Noble Rot. In 2023, they released a debut album called Heavenly Bodies, Repetition, Control. It's an extremely cool record, but it seemed like it might've been a one-off. Since then, however, METZ have gone on indefinite hiatus; they played their farewell show last November. Now, Noble Rot are back, and they might not be a side project anymore.

Today, Noble Rot share percussive, percolating post-punk jam "Hang On." The song nods toward the hands-in-air abandon of the UK's late-'80s and early-'90s indie dance, and it's got some organ sounds that might reach back even further, to the Northern Soul days. But it's also got a dark, anxious vibe that feels extremely current. I really like it. Check it out below.

Over the next few weeks, Noble Rot will play their first-ever live shows in their Toronto hometown. First, they'll do a 4/12 show with FACS at the Dance Cave. After that, they'll play a 5/1 show with Suuns at Lee's Palace on 5/1.