Eades Announce New Album Final Sirens Call: Hear “Did You Read The News?”

"Did You Read The News?": What a stressful song title. That's the sort of question I hate to hear. It's never followed by good news. Nobody's ever like, "Did you read the news? It's nothing but sunny weather ahead!" It's always some fucked up shit. That's the name of the song that Leeds post-punkers Eades used to introduce their sophomore LP Final Sirens Call, so maybe this is an opportunity to change the dynamics here. As in: "Did you hear the news? There's a new Eades album coming!" That may or may not mean anything to you, but it's better than most possible answers to that question. (Also, you definitely did read the news, since you are looking at this blog post.)

Final Sirens Call follows Eades' 2022 debut Delusion Spree, and the band's co-leader Harry Jordan recorded it at his own Bam Bam Studios. Here's what Jordan says about the LP:

A lot has changed for us as a band since making our first album. We’ve grown as people as well as a band, and we feel much more assured on who we are and what we are trying to create. This is the first time we’ve been able to work in a professional recording environment, which has given us the freedom to expand our sound and think about our arrangement from a fresh perspective. For the first time, we brought our friends Tom Kettleton and Simon Skitch to play saxophone and harmonica, which has helped take our sound further than before. This is something we have experimented with a lot across the album and this new direction is something we are really proud of. There’s a lot of statement tracks, and we can’t wait to release them out into the world.

"Did You Read The News" is a heavy-hearted song, but it's also pretty. The song has lyrics from Tom O'Reilly, Eades' other lead singer, and he says that it's "about living on autopilot, floating through the day to day of life without letting the constantly changing world have a significant impact on me." Below, check out the "Did You Read The News?" video, the Final Sirens Call tracklist, and Eades' upcoming live shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 "The Other Side Of Life"

02 "Backwards"

03 "Final Sirens Call"

04 "Did You Read The News?"

05 "Outside Nothing"

06 "If I Only Knew Then"

07 "I Wanna Be Your Man"

08 "Madness Pride And Poetry"

09 "I Want More"

10 "This Fleeting Wind "

11 "You Could Have Had It All"

TOUR DATES:

5/23 - London, UK @ CloseUp Festival

7/11 - King’s Lynn, UK @ Festival Too

10/14 - Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

10/15 - Birmingham, UK @ The Victoria

10/16 - London, UK @ Old Blue Last

10/18 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

11/27 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Final Sirens Call is out 9/18 on Breakfast.