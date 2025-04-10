For Your Health Announce New Album This Bitter Garden: Hear “Davenport (A Rotten Pear)”

Back in 2021, the dizzily abrasive Columbus screamo band For Your Health released In Spite Of, a ripper of a debut album, and showed up in our Band To Watch column. For Your Health have played a lot of wild live shows since then, but they haven't released that much music. It doesn't make sense to say they've been quiet, since they have never stopped popping shit online. There was a 2022 split with awakebutstillinbed and a track on a Foxing tribute earlier this year. Now, album number two is on the horizon.

Can we slow down with the June 6 releases, please? There are so many albums coming out on that day! And now there's another one, since that's when For Your Health will drop the new LP This Bitter Garden. Opening track "Davenport (A Rotten Pear)" sounds like a song eating itself. It's a violently freakout that reaches Blood Brothers levels of euphoric anxiety. Below, check out the This Bitter Garden tracklist and the bloody Nicholas Holland-directed "Davenport (A Rotten Pear)" video.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Davenport (A Rotten Pear)"

02 "Flowers For The Worst of Them"

03 "With Empty Promises & Loaded Guns"

04 "Gaia Wept"

05 "Clementine"

06 "The Radiant Apostasy"

07 "Heaven, Here"

08 "Longinus"

09 "The Rotting Pair"

10 "In The Valley of Weeping"

11 "Lamb Without Fold"

12 "Your New Curse"

13 "Hostel Elysia"

This Bitter Garden is out 6/6 on 3DOT.