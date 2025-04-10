Skip to Content
Jim Legxacy – “Stick”

12:38 PM EDT on April 10, 2025

The UK singer-rapper Jim Legxacy is a master of compulsively listenable songs that are both ultra-catchy and ultra-hard. "Stick," the latest single from his upcoming black british music, exceeds both of those standards. It's a bit low-key and melancholic, but the melodic warmth and depth-charge blasts of UK drill low end make it feel like the kind of ballad you could put on at a party. Like the guy at the end of the song says, "Somebody tell these bastards to turn that mediocre bullshit off. We're listening to Jim Legxacy right now, so shut the fuck up."

black british music is out sometime this year on XL.

