Weezer Bassist Says Wife Shot By Police Is OK, Coachella Set Still On

Jillian Lauren, an author and the wife of longtime Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, was shot by police outside of the couple's Los Angeles home on Tuesday while authorities were looking for suspects in a high-speed hit-and-run chase. Police say that when Lauren emerged from the house, she was holding a gun and didn't follow their orders to drop the weapon; she reportedly fired one shot before police shot her in the shoulder. Upon surrendering to the cops, Lauren was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and transported to a hospital for the non-life-threatening injuries. She's since been released on $1 million bond. On top of all of that, Weezer are playing Coachella on Saturday.

TMZ caught Shriner out walking his dogs and posted a video this afternoon in which they asked him about the ordeal. "Oh, we're all right," he said, interjecting to say hello to his neighbors. "Yeah, she's all right. Thank you for asking." When the reporter asked about how he felt towards the police's handling of the case, he responded: "I can't comment on that right now... I can't talk to you yet." As he finally got away from the paparazzi, he said: "See you at Coachella!"

Shriner seems like a good neighbor who's had a lot of media training. See that clip below, and maybe don't ask him about his wife getting shot if you see him at Coachella.