Bon Iver Announce More Than Two Dozen SABLE, fABLE Brand Collabs For Fragrance, Matcha, Flowers, Smoked Salmon, & More

Tomorrow (Apr. 11), Justin Vernon releases the new Bon Iver album SABLE, fABLE. Now, he's building the excitement with a slew of brand collabs. We're talking ice cream. We're talking smoked salmon. We're talking tattoos.

Below, see a comprehensive list of the collabs.

• Allpress Espresso - a SABLE, fABLE Spritz: Cold Brew, San Bitters, Citrus, Orange Bitters, Soda.

• Billy Van Creamy - Vegan salted olive oil and grapefruit sorbet with a vegan sour jube served in our dine-in cup. Non-vegan option will be served with salmon roe.

• Canyon Coffee - SABLE Black Sesame Hojicha Latte (on tap): Hojicha tea, black sesame, pistachio milk, and subtly sweetened with Japanese brown sugar

• fABLE Hibiscus Milk Tea: Hibiscus tea, Strawberry simple syrup, customer’s milk of choice

• Courage Bagels - the bon iver salmon SABLE plate: fish plate w/ sable, featuring wild hot smoked salmon from Charlie’s Smokehouse in Ellison Bay WI, cream cheese, caperberries, onion, dill, tomato, olive oil

• Earl Of East - Bon Iver x Earl of East: A Scent Inspired by Sound + immersive scent and sound experience at Redchurch store location

• Fables Bar & Cafe - Walk Home Hot Chocolate: White chocolate + strawberry spiced hot chocolate

• Fell + Cole - SABLE Whiskey Ice Cream: Grapefruit Thyme Whiskey Sorbet

• Field Notes - a SABLE, fABLE pair of notebooks with salmon grid paper

• Fishwife - SABLE, fABLE Smoked Salmon Duo

• Gravely Brewing Co - SABLE Dark Cream Ale: Brewed in collaboration with Bon Iver, celebrating the duality of SABLE, fABLE with a crushable dark cream ale

• Hats Bar - fABLE Fizz – Cocktail Floats (Cocktail (Gin, Watermelon, Lemongrass Syrup, Orange Acid, Soda Water) + Sorbet)

SABLE BLOOM (Salmon Pink Sorbet)

Cocktail (Gin, Watermelon, Lemon Grass Syrup, Orange Acid, Soda Water)

• Kometen Brood - Sourdough salmon pastries

• Looozer - fABLEroski: fresh peach puree, fresh watermelon juice, milk/oatmilk, “Hokkien” matcha

• Lox In A Box - SABLE, fABLE Bagel: salmon rillette, pickled onion, cucumber, chive & watercress salad, on a toasted everything seasoning bagel

• Middle Brow - SABLE, fABLE GRAVLAX PIZZA

• Naga House - SABLE: Roku Gin | Lillet Blanc | Kyoho Grapes | Lavender | Citrus | Egg Whites | Calpis Soda

fABLE: Bombay Sapphire Gin | Rose Wine | Vanilla | Raspberry | Yogurt – Washed

• Ocelot Brewing - Limited Edition fABLE Lager: A 4.7% American Lager hopped with Spalter Select and Saphir

• Old Maids - Speyside Smoothie Bowl: strawberries and cream smoothie bowl with strawberries , coconut cream & granola

• Roofberries Terrace Bar - SABLE, fABLE cocktail: Mezcal, Hibiscus liqueur, Freshly squeezed orange juice, Guava, Jalapeño cordial, Coriander, Honey, Lime topped with Orchid flower, Skeleton leaf, Jalapeño jelly

• Rosetta Panadería - SABLE, fABLE Berlinesa de Mamey

• Rosehip Social Florist - salmon colored bouquets

salmon colored roses

• Rough Trade East Cafe - Album-Inspired Specials at the Cafe

• Ruby Coffee Roasters - Pair of 8oz coffees: Colombia Samuel Gaviria Pink Bourbon and Decaf Flume

4/11 INSTORE: Salted Fig & Rose Cortado

• Sacred Vice Brewing - Berks Taproom - SABLE: Czech Dark Lager

fABLE: Gin, apertivo, guava, salt, grapefruit juice

• Settle Down Tavern, Oz by Oz, & Turn Key Supper Club - SABLE Old Fashioned: A Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned made with Brandy, Orgeat, Cranberry Juice and Club Soda. Served on ice and garnished with a Swedish Fish.

• Studio Sailor - Flash tattoo options including salmon and double hearts

• Summertown Studio - Short Story Shortcake (a Bon Iver Bickie): Shortcake with pink icing

• Terror Twilight - SABLE Soda: Pink grapefruit & sage soda (option to spike with Tequila and become a Paloma)

• Todd Snyder - a limited edition luxe cashmere sweater hoodie and a ribbed beanie

The hoodie, which was priced at $398, has already sold out. Vernon actually did a talk with Todd Snyder at the designer's NYC flagship location last week.

Though Vernon is usually elusive when it comes to promoting his albums, he's been very active for this cycle; he went on the New York Times Popcast, had a poem in The New Yorker, chatted with Jimmy Fallon and Zan Rowe and Laura Snapes, did a Track Star TikTok, and teamed up with Lil Yachty for a Spotify interview.

Tomorrow the "There’s A Rhythmn / Au Revoir" music video will premiere here. See more information about his collabs here. And read our album review here.

