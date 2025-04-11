Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Confuses Fans With Cristin Milioti Photo In SABLE, fABLE “Behind The Scenes” Book

As far as we know, Justin Vernon is not a father. He's a pretty private person, so it's hard to say for certain. But he's been doing a lot of press behind his extremely good new Bon Iver album SABLE, fABLE, as well as the one bazillion brand collaborations associated with the LP, and he hasn't said anything about any kids. To the contrary, Vernon recently told the New York Times Popcast, "Boohoo, I thought I'd have kids and a wife and like, that kind of love in my life. But I have my health. I have joy. I have love in my life everywhere I look." So some fans were confused when they opened up the SABLE, fABLE behind-the-scenes book and saw a picture of Vernon, a famous actress, and a baby.

That's Cristin Milioti in the photo with Vernon up above. You may know her from such TV shows as How I Met Your Mother, Fargo, and The Penguin, or from movies like Palm Springs. Milioti sings, too. She was in the Broadway-musical version of Once, and she won a Grammy for its cast-recording album. In 2021, she released her debut single, a cover of Bon Iver's "715 creeks."

As far as we know, Cristin Milioti is not romantically involved with Justin Vernon, let alone in a raising-a-baby situation with him. She hasn't been seen pregnant anytime in the past. The artwork seems to be part of the album concept, not a Kendrick Lamar thing where he's revealing the existence of a baby via record art. But at least a few people in the Bon Iver subreddit are in a tizzy. That's pretty funny! Maybe it was the intended effect. Or maybe we're the idiots, refusing to believe the obvious news about the growing Vernon/Milioti family.