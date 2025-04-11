Travis Scott Joins Sheck Wes On “ILMB,” Gets Beats From Adrien Brody

"SHECK WES AIN'T A MUHFUCKIN' JOOOOOOKE!" Remember that? That was a good time. New York rapper and Travis Scott protege Sheck Wes dropped his gut-rumbling anthem "Mo Bamba" in 2017, and he followed it with the 2018 album Mudboy. He also got accused of physical abuse and stalking and arrested on weapon and drug charges, which is not fun. Since then, Sheck Wes apparently also been splitting his time between Harlem and Senegal, making occasional music. He also spent a season playing pro basketball in Paris, averaging 1.2 points per game. Now, he's reunited with old mentor Travis Scott on the new single "ILMB."

"ILMB" is a woozy, ominous, melodic trap song, like so many things associated with Travis Scott. The title stands for "I love my bitch," and it's got Sheck describing existential relationship issues: "I love my bitch, but do we look at love the same?" That can be a truly fraught question, especially when you've got HOOOOES CALLLLLLLIN'. Below, check out the grainy White Trash Tyler-directed "ILMB" video.

And speaking of Travis Scott's cinematic endeavors! Adrien Brody, who just won his second Best Actor Oscar for The Brutalist, occasionally messes around with rap production, and Travis Scott was apparently very interested to learn this. In a recent Complex cover story, Scott talks about asking Brody to send him some beats:

Did you watch The Brutalist? That movie is hard as fuck. I hope he wins Best Actor. That’s my dog. I ran into him at a fashion show recently, and I’ve always been a fan of his. He’s been in Wes Anderson movies and shit, and worked with a lot of directors I fuck with. I sat next to him and I’m like, "Fuck, I don’t even know if this dude knows who I am." And the first thing he tells me is, "Yo, bro, I fuck with your shit." And I’m like, "What the fuck?" He makes music, too. He’s like, "You know, I make beats and shit." [Laughs.] I’m like, "You got to send me some beats!" So we chopped it up. Man, that fucked me up. That’s crazy. I get shit like that all the time.

If we see Adrien Brody among the 20 credited producers on a new Travis Scott track sometime soon, that's why. Read the full Complex story here.