Band Of Horses & Gryffin Share “The Funeral” Dance Remix

It seems safe to assume that, here in 2025, you were not eagerly anticipating a new dance remix of Band Of Horses' oft-synched indie-rock power ballad "The Funeral." Nonetheless, 19 years after the song's inclusion on the group's Sub Pop debut album Everything All The Time, "The Funeral" has received a "2025 edit" by the Bay Area DJ-producer Gryffin. Crying in the club just took on a whole new meaning.

Band Of Horses had this to say:

We’re honored that "The Funeral" could be a source of inspiration for GRYFFIN. It’s exciting to see the track take on a new life and reach new ears in a fresh and unexpected way. GRYFFIN’s incredibly talented and we’re thankful he’s brought his own perspective to a song that’s meant so much to us. It’s nice. Thanks for the fresh coat of paint, GRYFFIN!

And here's a statement from Gryffin:

Anyone who’s followed me since day one knows how much indie music and my early era SoundCloud remixes helped shape my sound as an artist. Late last year, I rediscovered Band of Horses’ "The Funeral," and it immediately took me back to that era. In less than 24 hours, I flipped it and sent it to the band. Since then, over the last several months I’ve been lucky enough to work with Ben [Bridwell] and his team to bring a new vision to such a legendary song.

Listen below.