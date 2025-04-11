Mariah Carey Announces The Emancipation Of Mimi 20th Anniversary Box Set: Hear Kaytranada’s “Don’t Forget About Us” Remix

In 2005, people thought Mariah Carey's career was cashed. She'd had a huge run of pop success all through the '90s, but then it seemed to be crashing down. She went through bitter splits with two different record labels. She made Glitter. She was hospitalized for a physical and emotional breakdown. A couple of her albums tanked. But then Carey signed with Island, went to work with Jermaine Dupri, and released The Emancipation Of Mimi, one of the most dominant pop comebacks in living memory. The Emancipation Of Mimi sold more than 10 million copies, became the biggest album of 2005, and sent two singles to #1. It cemented Carey's status as one of pop's all-time titans. Now, Carey is celebrating the LP's 20th anniversary with a new box set.

The new five-disc version of The Emancipation Of Mimi features the original album and its deluxe-edition bonus tracks, as well as tons of bonuses. It'll have "When I Feel It," a long-sought track that never came out because of sample-clearance issues, as well as acapella vocal tracks, David Morales edits, a live performance from the American Music Awards, and remixes featuring rappers like Jay-Z, Jeezy, Cam'ron, Juelz Santana, Styles P, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Carey also commissioned new remixes from dance producers Kaytranada and Esentrik. Below, listen to Kaytranada's minimal reworking of the chart-topper "Don't Forget About Us," as well as the video for the original.

The Emancipation Of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition) is out 5/30 on Def Jam/UMe.