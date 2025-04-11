Nick Drake’s Five Leaves Left Getting Box Set With 30 Previously Unreleased Demos And Outtakes

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of Nick Drake's tragic passing. He left behind a formidable legacy and influence that continues to be celebrated by a vast spectrum of artists. 2023's The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake had everyone, from Liz Phair and Radiohead's Philip Selway to Let’s Eat Grandma and Fontaines D.C., reinventing the late brilliant artist's work. Although it seems one can never have too many good Nick Drake covers, today there's news of previously unheard recordings from the musician himself.

The unheard outtakes and sessions are a part of an in-depth look at Nick Drake's debut album Five Leaves Left, which came out in July 1969. This is not your average deluxe anniversary reissue, but a comprehensive overview (that's been nine years in the making) of how the LP came together. Nick's sister Gabrielle felt it was time to share the album's origin story. The press release stressed that "the choice of tracks was made in order to tell the story as faithfully as possible, and not simply to release all the takes on all of the tapes." With The Making Of Five Leaves Left, which is out July 25, we're getting to see these groundbreaking sessions in a whole new light as 4CD and 4LP boxed sets.

The set contains Drake's first ever session at Sound Techniques – found on a mono listening-reel which Beverley Martyn had tucked away over fifty years ago. It also includes the full reel recorded at Caius College by Cambridge acquaintance Paul de Rivaz which had been at the bottom of a drawer for decades, accompanying him and his family around the world. The final disc is the original Joe Boyd-produced album. The whole set has been mastered by John Wood and Simon Heywood. There's also an illustrated 60-page book made from "special textured paper stock, which is 100% recyclable and biodegradable," that's written by Neil Storey in collaboration with Richard Morton-Jack.

Listen to an early version of “‘Cello Song” entitled “Strange Face (1st Sound Techniques Session, March / 1968)" below.

The Making Of Five Leaves Left is out 7/25 via Island/UMe. Pre-order it here.