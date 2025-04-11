GBMystical – “Mist”

Here's something pretty. Terrin Munawet used to live in Upstate New York and make beats. Now, he's in Philadelphia and leading GBMhystical, a group that makes lush, shimmery indie-folk. They'll release the new album Wannabe next month. I've heart it, and it's lovely. We already posted their single "Remember." Today, they follow that track with a new one called "Mist."

With its hushed harmonies and acoustic guitars, "Mist" reminds me of the early Shins, if they were a little quieter about flaunting their hooks. But the song isn't all that sedate; it builds up into some nicely fuzzy guitar action. Munawet sings about his total euphoric disbelief over finding love: "I’m not leavin’ my bae/ I’ll stop when I can decay." Aw. Listen below.

Wannabe is out 5/2 on Bee Side Cassettes.