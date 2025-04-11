Metric Cancel Tour After Dispute With Bloc Party’s Team, Replaced By Blonde Redhead

Bloc Party and Metric planned a double-duty nostalgia tour, each performing their pivotal albums from the aughts: the former would play their 2005 debut Silent Alarm in full, while the latter would play the entirety of 2009's Fantasies. Unfortunately, for all you nostalgia junkies, Metric has decided to withdraw themselves from the tour.

In an Instagram statement, Metric shared that initially each group and their respective teams had reached an agreement about collaboration and performance that would make for a special live show. Then, it seems that that agreement was disregarded somehow. "Bloc Party's team made some sudden production decisions that broke the agreement we'd made, which left us unable to continue despite our best efforts to find solutions," reads one part.

Even though the bands will not be playing together anymore, they will still be playing their own shows with different support. Metric confirmed that the Toronto show on 6/6 is still happening with Sam Roberts Band joining them to play their 2003 album We Were Born In A Flame. They also added dates Ottawa, Quebec City, and Montreal. Bloc Party will still carry on with their tour, seemingly except the 6/6 date with Metric, and will have new support from Blonde Redhead. Blonde Redhead's Kazu Makino confirmed the news in an Instagram video.

You can read Metric's full statement below.